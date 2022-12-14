"MBBS seats increased by 90% in last eight years..." Health Ministry informs Rajya Sabha

New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): The MBBS seats in the country have increased by 90% while medical PG seats have increased by 105% in the last eight years, the Ministry of Health informed Rajya Sabha.

The Health Ministry informed in a press release regarding the increase of MBBS and PG seats across the country over the last 8 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The Government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi government has taken several steps towards the development of Medical infrastructure in the state of Telangana," the release stated.

As per the release, there were 51,348 MBBS seats available in the country in 2014, and it has significantly increased by approximately 90% to 96,077 in 2022-2023.

Similarly, the medical PG seats increased by 105% from 31,185 in 2014 to 64,059 by 2022-2023. The number of medical colleges in the country increased from 387 in 2014 to 648 by 2022 and the number of AIIMS has also seen an increase from 7 in 2014 to 22 by 2022. An additional 9 more AIIMS will be available by 2024-25, the release stated.

The Ministry informed that 1.5 lakh health and wellness centres had been set up across the country through the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Under the long-term objective of the PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission scheme, steps are being taken to develop infrastructure in government hospitals across the country. As a part of this initiative, 1.5 lakh health and wellness centres have been set up across the country through the Ayushman Bharat scheme, the release stated.

The Ministry also informed that more than 11 crore toilets have been built across the country.



The Narendra Modi government built more than 11 crore toilets across the country. Lakhs of villages have been made open defecation free. 6.42 lakh public toilets have been constructed in towns. Door-to-door garbage collection is being done in 87,541 wards of the cities.

The Ministry said that garbage collection machines and systems have also been set up in villages.

As a result of the measures taken by the Modi government, food pollution has been reduced 2.16 times, drinking water pollution 2.48 times and groundwater pollution 12.7 times. As a result of this, the spread of infections, and waterborne and airborne diseases have reduced significantly and the general well-being of the people is improving, the release further stated.

The Ministry further talked about the steps taken by the ministry in the state of Telangana.

The establishment of the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) at Bibi Nagar near Hyderabad is being done at a total cost of 1,028 crores. Of this, about Rs. 800 crores worth of construction is being undertaken.

The Ministry informed about the steps taken in the direction of improving primary health centres.

4,549 Health and Wellness Centers have been either set up or upgraded across the state of Telangana at a cost of Rs. 902 crores under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Out of these, 418 AYUSH, 3,035 Sub-Health Centers, and 636 Primary Health Centers have been established or upgraded. Additionally, 230 Urban Primary Health Centers and 230 Basti Davakhana have also been established, the release stated.

However, the ministry also alleged that the Telangana government didn't respond to the central government's proposal of establishing medical colleges in the state.

"The Narendra Modi government's aim has been to establish a medical college in every district. Former Union Ministers of Health and Family Welfare Sri J.P Nadda and Dr Harsha Vardhan have in the past written several letters to the Chief Minister of Telangana Sri K. Chandrashekhara Rao and other officers in the state government requesting them to send proposals for the establishment of medical colleges in the state of Telangana as per the prescribed norms and guidelines. Unfortunately, there has been no response from the Telangana government," the Ministry said.

The Narendra Modi government will continue to work towards the development of infrastructure in the health sector in the state of Telangana through various such measures, the release stated. (ANI)

