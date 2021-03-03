Bihar MBBS student, who tested positive for COVID-19 dies in hometown Begusarai

Patna (Bihar) [India], March 3 (ANI): A final year MBBS student in Patna, who had tested positive for coronavirus, died on Tuesday evening at his hometown in Begusarai.

Shubhendu Shubham (23), a 2016-batch student of Patna’s Nalanda Medical College Hospital (NMCH) displayed symptoms of the coronavirus infection late last month after which he gave samples for the Covid-19 test. He reached his hometown and went into self-isolation.

NMCH principal, Dr Shiv Kumari Prasad told ANI that the student passed away.

“His Covid test was positive but he did not wait to take his test report and took leave to go home to Begusari after he caught the viral infection. We are checking the cause of his death,” said Dr Prasad.

The MBBS student was reportedly vaccinated in the first week of February and died on March 1.

Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey expressed grief at the death of the medico.

“Death of a doctor is saddening and the government is putting in all efforts to contain spread of the virus. Some more doctors have reportedly tested positive after his death” the minister said. (ANI)