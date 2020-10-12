MBCs get jobs at 2191 posts under 5 pc reservation in Rajasthan

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 12 (ANI): The Rajasthan government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has provided jobs to most backward classes (MBCs) on 2191 posts in various departments.



According to a statement in Hindi, during the present Ashok Gehlot government in the state, after the implementation of 5 per cent reservation for most backward classes (MBCs) on February 13, 2019, the various castes in the MBCs have been provided with government jobs at 2191 posts in various departments. In the future, more than 1409 posts have been reserved for the MBCs. (ANI)

