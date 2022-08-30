MCC reschedules NEET PG 2022 counselling to include more seats

New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI): Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Monday rescheduled the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET-PG) counselling in order to include more seats for the benefit of the candidates.

The first round of registration for the NEET-PG 2022 counselling was scheduled to begin on September 1, 2022.

The official notice reads, "National Medical Commission (NMC) is in the process of issuing New LoPs for the current academic year and the same will be concluded till 15/09/2022. Hence, in order to include more seats in the counselling for the benefit of the candidates, it has been decided by the Competent Authority to re-schedule the NEET-PG Counselling, 2022 which was scheduled to commence from 01/09/2022."



The tentative schedule of NEET-PG Counselling, 2022 is being rescheduled. The candidates are advised to keep in touch with the MCC website for the latest schedule, the Notice read.

The Supreme Court on Monday said that it will not interfere with NEET-PG 2022 Counselling as it cannot put students' life in jeopardy.

The matter was mentioned in a petition, which challenged the decision of the National Board of Examinations not to release the answer key and question paper for NEET-PG 2022.

The plea has alleged serious discrepancies in the scores of the candidates who appeared on the test. (ANI)

