MCD polls: Congress media coordinator claims her name "deleted" from voters' list

New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): Hours after Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary claimed that his name was missing from the voters' list for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, the Congress national media coordinator, Radhika Khera, on Sunday alleged that her name has also been "deleted" from the list.

"The Speaker is not alone in this chain. After 21 years, my right to vote was also taken away from me. My name is also DELETED from the voter list! 'Black day' in the history of country's democracy," she said in a tweet quoting the tweet of Delhi Congress.

The Delhi Congress, in its tweet, has said that the Congress delegation gave a written complaint to the Election Commission after the Delhi Congress President's name was allegedly not on the list.

"In this great festival of democracy, the name of Delhi Congress President @Ch_AnilKumarINC was struck off from the voter list. He could not cast his vote. In this context, the Congress delegation gave a written complaint to the Election Commission," the tweet read.

Earlier today, Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary claimed that he found his name missing from the voters' list when he arrived at the polling booth to cast his vote for the MCD elections on Sunday.

Chaudhary claimed that his name is neither on the voters list nor in the deleted list.

"My name is neither in the voter list nor in the deleted list. My wife has voted. Officials are checking it," said the Delhi Congress president who arrived at a polling booth in Dallupura to cast his vote.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections were held on Sunday. The overall polling percentage for all 250 wards stood at 45 per cent (approx) till 4 pm, as per the State Election Commission.

Over 1.45 crore people are eligible to vote in civic polls in which 1,349 candidates are in the fray, setting the stage for the high-stakes civic polls largely seen as a three-way contest between the BJP, the AAP and the Congress.

The counting of votes will be done on December 7.

According to data shared by the State Election Commission officials, the total number of voters in Delhi is 1,45,05,358 -- 78,93,418 males, 66,10,879 females and 1,061 transgender persons. There are 250 wards in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Delhi State Election Commission has set up 13,638 polling stations for the elections.

Both the AAP and the BJP have exuded confidence that they will emerge victorious in the polls while the Congress is trying to regain lost turf.

The BJP, which has governed the civic body in Delhi since 2007, is looking to maintain its winning streak while the Aam Aadmi Party, which has a majority in the Assembly, is looking to make inroads in the first municipal election in the capital after the delimitation of wards.

This is the first civic election after the fresh delimitation exercise. There were 272 wards in Delhi and three corporations- NDMC, SDMC, and EDMC in Delhi from 2012-2022 that later reunified into an MCD that had formally come into existence on May 22. (ANI)