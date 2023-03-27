MCD seals 'Paradise Mall' in Rajouri Garden for non-payment of property tax dues of Rs 3 cr

New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): In its ongoing drive against property tax defaulters, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday sealed the 'Paradise Mall' in Rajouri Garden.

According to the civic body, a property tax due of around Rs 3 crore was outstanding against the owners of the mall.



"The property owners failed to pay the outstanding property tax dues, despite being given ample opportunities by MCD to pay outstanding dues," the MCD said in a statement.

Under the drive against the property tax defaulters, "MCD is taking stern action of sealing/ attachment of farmhouses/other properties in various areas," it said.

The MCD further said that in order to avoid such action, property tax defaulters are advised to pay their outstanding dues on or before March 31, and avail of the benefits of the civic body's Samriddhi Amnesty scheme. (ANI)

