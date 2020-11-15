MCGM gets 15 calls for fire assistance on Diwali

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 (ANI): Only 15 calls due to firecrackers were received by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) on the occasion of Diwali on November 14 as compared to the yearly average of around 150 to 200, District Fire Officer (DFO) said on Sunday.



"Mumbai Fire Brigade-Total numbers of 15 fire calls due to firecrackers in entire Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), as compared to last year's and earlier years average 150 to 200 fire calls every year on Diwali," the DFO in a statement.

Moreover, maximum numbers of officers and staff were kept for duty to get strength at initial stage to press the fire.

Fire brigade effectively/professionally pressed at an incipient stage and controlled in a way not to escalate the fires, DFO added. (ANI)

