MCOCA Case: Delhi Police files chargesheet against Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Leena Maria Paul

New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): The Delhi Police Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Tuesday filed a chargesheet and named 14 accused, including conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and his wife Leena Maria Paul in the alleged Rs 200 crore cheating case.

Sukesh, Leena Maria Paul and others are currently in judicial custody in the case for duping Aditi Singh, wife of the former promoter of Ranbaxy Shivinder Singh, of Rs 200 crore.

The chargesheet has been filed before the Court of Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh.

The court fixed the date as December 1, 2021, for arguments in the point of cognizance of the chargesheet.

The chargesheet has been filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

According to the EOW, Leena and Sukesh, with others, used Hawala routes to create shell companies to park the money earned from the proceeds of crime.



Delhi Police's EOW had registered an FIR against Chandrasekhar for allegedly duping the spouses of former promoters of Ranbaxy, Shivinder Singh and Malvinder Singh, of Rs 200 crore besides ongoing investigations against him in several cases across the country.

According to the prosecution, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police has extended its investigation into the case related to extortion of over Rs 200 crore by Rohini jail inmate Sukesh Chandrasekar for allegedly duping wives of former Ranbaxy promoters Malvinder and Shivinder Singh, who are currently in Tihar jail.

At least two separate FIRs have been registered in the case so far and 23 Deputy Superintendents have been transferred on August 17, police said.

Investigation revealed that the accused Sukesh Chandrasekar had duped Shivinder's wife Aditi Singh and Malvinder's wife Japna Singh worth over several crores of rupees.

The women claimed that they have paid crores of rupees to the conman, posing as an officer from the Union Law Ministry, to secure bail for their husbands and ensure their safety.

A senior official of Delhi Police had earlier said that the matter is quite sensitive and arrested Sukesh from Rohini jail; his two associates Pradeep Ramdani and Deepak Ramnani; two jail officials, deputy superintendent Subhash Batra and assistant jail superintendent Dharam Singh Meena; and three men, Komal Poddar, who is a manager at RBL in Connaught Place, and his two associates Avinash Kumar and Jitender Narula.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar and others were also recently arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in the case. (ANI)

