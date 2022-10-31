Md Zubair denies Delhi Police disclosure theories attributed to him

New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): Alt News Founder Mohd Zubair through an affidavit told Delhi High Court that the theories attributed to him by Delhi Police are false and baseless.

Mohd Zubair through an affidavit filed in the Delhi High Court stated that a series of false and concocted theories have been attributed to him as disclosures and the same is denied and rejected as false, wrong, concocted and baseless. He stated that he did not make any such disclosure during the course of the investigation.

The affidavit further stated that, "I (Mohd Zubair) categorically and specifically

deny that in order to gain popularity I post content that triggers religious sentiments. I am a fact checker and I post content on social media debunking fake news, misinformation and disinformation of all kind, and my work is not limited to any particular kind of posts, nor do I post content for popularity or any other material gain."

Mohd Zubair has filed affidavit after Delhi Police recently filed status report stating that the laptop and other electronic devices seized from Mohd Zubair were sent to the forensic science laboratory (FSL) for recovery of data. This was stated by Delhi Police in an affidavit filed on a petition moved by Md Zubair.

This case is related to an objectionable tweet made by Md Zubair in 2018.

The police affidavit was filed in the High Court in response to a plea filed by Zubair against his arrest and search and seizure exercise.



The court is presently examining the plea moved by fact checker and journalist Mohammad Zubair seeking the release of his mobile phone and other electronic devices.

Delhi Police last month told the High Court that the devices were under analysis for recovery of data. In a status report filed before justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav, police have said that Zubair may approach the concerned forum for the release of the seized articles as and when the analysis of the devices is completed

The Supreme Court has granted interim bail to Mohd Zubair on July 20.

Delhi police said that a laptop, two invoices, and a hard disk was recovered from the Bengaluru residence of Zubair during his custody remand.

Delhi police said the petitioner may approach the appropriate forum for the release of articles once the analysis is completed.

The peripherals seized during the police custody remand have already been deposited at Forensic Science Laboratory, Rohini, Delhi.

"Data is to be recovered from these devices and is to be analysed with respect to the tweet in question and other similar-natured tweets done by accused Mohd Zubair (if retrieved). As such the seized articles/ devices are not beyond allegation, as mentioned by the petitioner in the prayer of the petition," the Delhi Police affidavit had stated. (ANI)

