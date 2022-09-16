Md. Zubair's laptop sent to FSL for data recovery: Delhi police to High court

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): The laptop and other electronic devices seized from Alt News Founder Mohd. Zubair has been sent to the forensic science laboratory (FSL) for recovery of data, Delhi police informed the Delhi High court.

A case had been filed against Md. Zubair in 2018 in an objectionable tweet made by him.

"The post of Mohd. Zubair containing pictures and words against a particular religious community are highly provocative and done deliberately which are more than sufficient to incite feelings of hatred among people which can be detrimental to the maintenance of public tranquillity in the society", stated by Delhi Police in an affidavit filed on a petition moved by Md. Zubair.

The police affidavit has been filed in the High Court in response to a plea filed by Zubair against his arrest and search and seizure exercise.

Alt news founder has challenged the legality and propriety of a trial court's June 28 order granting his 4 days of custody to the police.

The police opposed the petition saying it should be dismissed as it has become infructuous as the period of police custody remand has already been over.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kuaurav listed the matter on October 31 after the counsel for the petitioner sought time to file a rejoinder to the Delhi police reply.



Zubair's counsel while seeking an interim relief has submitted that since the tweet was made by mobile. Therefore, till the petition is decided, the police shall not examine his laptop.

The Supreme Court granted interim bail to Mohd. Zubair on July 20.

The Delhi Police has said that one laptop, two invoices and a hard disk were recovered from their Bengaluru residence of Zubair during his custody remand.

Delhi police said the petitioner may approach the appropriate forum for the release of articles on super dark once the analysis is completed.

The peripherals seized during the police custody remand have already been deposited at Forensic Science Laboratory, Rohini, Delhi.

Data is to be recovered from these devices and is to be analysed with respect to the tweet in question and other similar-natured tweets done by accused Mohd Zubair (if retrieved).

As such the seized articles and devices are not beyond allegation as mentioned by the petitioner in the prayer of the petition," the affidavit stated. (ANI)

