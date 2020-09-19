MDMA worth Rs 1 lakh seized in Mangalore, 2 arrested

Mangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 19 (ANI): The Mangalore City Police on Saturday seized Rs 1 lakh worth of MDMA powder in the Kadri area of Mangalore city, Vikas Kumar, Mangalore Police Commissioner said.



Two people have been arrested in connection with the seizure.

"The Central Crime Branch of the Mangalore Police has arrested two people, namely Akeel Nausheel (28) and Kishore Aman Shetty (30) in relation to the seizure of the prohibited drug MDMA. About Rs 1 lakh worth of the narcotic has been seized, along with a bike and two mobile phones," Kumar told ANI.

He added, "There are still a few accused in this case and we are conducting a full investigation into the chain link. Akeel Nousheel was formerly a Safety Officer abroad and Kishore Aman Shetty was a dancer and choreographer. Akeel had been buying and selling narcotics with Nousheel who was selling drugs from Bangalore and Mumbai." (ANI)

