MEA appoints Gopal Baglay as India's next High Commissioner to Sri Lanka

New Delhi [India], Feb 1 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday appointed Gopal Baglay as India's next High Commissioner to Sri Lanka.

Baglay, a 1992-batch officer of Indian Foreign Service, succeeds Taranjit Singh Sandhu, who was appointed as the Ambassador to the United States earlier this week.

"He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," MEA said in a statement.

Baglay is currently serving as Joint Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office. (ANI)

