New Delhi [India], Feb 13 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has won an award certificate for performing commendable work in the implementation of e-office.
The award was bestowed on the ministry for achieving a compliance rate of more than 80 percent.
It was handed over by MoS (PMO) Jitendra Singh at the National Workshop on E-Office on Wednesday. (ANI)
MEA awarded for performing notable work in e-office implementation
ANI | Updated: Feb 13, 2020 15:17 IST
New Delhi [India], Feb 13 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has won an award certificate for performing commendable work in the implementation of e-office.