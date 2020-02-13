The award being handed over by MoS (PMO) Jitendra Singh in New Delhi on Wednesday.
The award being handed over by MoS (PMO) Jitendra Singh in New Delhi on Wednesday.

MEA awarded for performing notable work in e-office implementation

ANI | Updated: Feb 13, 2020 15:17 IST

New Delhi [India], Feb 13 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has won an award certificate for performing commendable work in the implementation of e-office.
The award was bestowed on the ministry for achieving a compliance rate of more than 80 percent.
It was handed over by MoS (PMO) Jitendra Singh at the National Workshop on E-Office on Wednesday. (ANI)

iocl
iocl