MEA beefing up Covid Control room, says coordinator Dammu Ravi

New Delhi [India], Mar 19 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs is strengthening the Covid Control room, said coordinator Dammu Ravi, adding that a team of officers is continuously responding to calls and queries of Indians over the recent coronavirus outbreak from across the world.

"The Ministry is strengthening the Covid Control room. Right now 25-30 people are working in the control room. They work in shifts. We are getting about 400 e-mails and 1000 calls in a day," said Dammu Ravi, assistant secretary and coordinator [COVID-19], MEA.

Ravi also said that the ministry has recently evacuated Indian citizens from Iran and Italy - the two countries which have so far recorded the maximum number of coronavirus cases outside China.

"We have evacuated 590 people from Iran where the situation is very severe. Indians infected with coronavirus in Iran have been segregated and taken care of very well. We believe they will recover and we will bring them back," Ravi said.

"The group of secretaries is reviewing it on a daily basis and the group of ministers is taking decisions from time to time. The Prime Minister is also monitoring the developments on a regular basis. It is all of the government efforts to control this pandemic," he added.

MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar once again reiterated that the 24x7 helplines are open for all and anybody can avail the facility. The toll-free number is 1800118797. Other numbers are 91- 11- 23012113, 91- 11- 23014104 and 91- 11- 23017905. The fax number is 91- 011- 23018158. People can also mail on the email ID covid19@mea.gov.in. (ANI)

