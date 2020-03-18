MEA confirms 255 Indians test positive for COVID-19 in Iran

New Delhi [India], Mar 18 (ANI): As many as 255 Indians in Iran have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday.

"Other than Iran, 12 Indians have also tested positive in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), five in Italy and one each in Sri Lanka, Rwanda, Kuwait and Hong Kong," V Muraleedharan, Minister of State in the MEA told the Lok Sabha in a written reply.

Muraleedharan also noted that India had "Provided 15 tonnes of medical assistance including one lakh masks, one lakh surgical masks, five lakh pairs of surgical gloves, 75 pieces of infusion pumps, 30 pieces of enteral feeding pumps, 21 pieces of Defibrillator, 4, 000 pieces of N-95 masks to China."

"These supplies were delivered by an Indian Air Force C-17 special flight which landed in Wuhan, China. This assistance was provided as a mark of friendship," he added. (ANI)

