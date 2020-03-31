MEA has identified suppliers to increase availability of logistic items in battle against coronavirus: Health Ministry

New Delhi [India] Mar 31 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs has identified suppliers from South Korea, Turkey and Vietnam to increase the availability of logistic items needed in the battle against coronavirus, Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Ministry of External Affairs has identified suppliers from South Korea, Turkey and Vietnam to increase the availability of logistic items in the country," said Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare at a media briefing here.

He said that the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is working with local manufacturers to increase the supply of N95 masks.

"A science and technology-empowered committee has been formed under the chairmanship of Dr Vinod Paul, member of NITI Aayog and Professor K Vijay Raghavan, principal scientific adviser to Prime Minister," Aggarwal said.

"This committee will coordinate with scientific agencies, scientists, industries and regulatory bodies," he said, adding that scientists from the Department of Science and Technology, Department of Biotechnology, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), DRDO and All India Institute of Science are part of the committee.

The Joint Secretary said that the scientific institutions linked to the ministries are working on multi-disciplinary projects which are primarily focused on repurposing of drugs.

He said that 1,251 coronavirus-positive cases and 32 deaths have been reported in the country. (ANI)

