MEA shares helplines as COVID-19 cases in India surge to 114

New Delhi [India], Mar 16 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) shared different helplines on social media to tackle the coronavirus outbreak in the country as the total number of positive cases in India reached 117 on Monday.

"@MEAIndia's helplines for COVID-19 Control Centre are open. Telephone receiverControl Room : 1800118797 (toll free)

+91- 11- 23012113

+91- 11- 23014104

+91- 11- 23017905

Fax machine +91- 011- 23018158 (fax)

Mail on covid19@mea.gov.in," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar wrote on Twitter.

In the last 24 hours, four new cases have been reported in the country.

As many as 13 people have been cured so far.

The deadly bug which started spreading from the central Chinese city of Wuhan last year has killed more than 6000 people across the globe and infected more than a lakh others. (ANI)