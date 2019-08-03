External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar (File photo)
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar (File photo)

MEA working for early release of 18 Indian crew of ship seized by Iran: Jaishankar

ANI | Updated: Aug 03, 2019 17:16 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Saturday said the Indian government is working for the early release and repatriation of all the 18 Indian crew members on board the British-flagged tanker which has been detained by the Revolutionary Guards of Iran (IRGC) in the Strait of Hormuz.
"We are focussed on the early release and repatriation of all 18 Indian crew members of Stena Impero. Officers of our Embassy in Tehran have met them and they seem to be in good health with adequate supplies. We remain in constant contact with Iranian authorities to resolve this," he said on Twitter.
Jaishankar shared the update after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K.Palaniswami brought to the notice of the Centre and MEA on the plight of Chennai-based Adithyaa Vasudevan, aged 27, along with 18 other Indian sailors, who were onboard when the UK registered ship Stena Impero was detained by Iran.
Palaniswami further wrote in the letter that Vasudevan, working in the ship as Third Officer, was sailing from Fujairah, UAE, to Jubail, Saudi Arabia, and was detained on July 19, along with 22 other sailors (including 18 Indians) at the Strait of Hormuz by the IRGC.
The father of Vasudevan has represented to the Tamil Nadu Government for his early release and repatriation.
"I request your good office to direct the authorities concerned and secure the immeditate release and repatriation of Vasudevan and other sailors to India," the Chief Minister wrote.
India had recently availed consular access to 18 Indian crew members on board the UK registered ship.
Iran had last month seized the Stena Impero ship. Following the seizure, cargo vessel owner said that there were 23 people on board with 18 Indian nationals, a statement issued by company Stena Bulk said, as quoted by CNN.
The vessel owner has also said that the crew is in good health.
"Our insurers in the region have been in contact with the Head of Marine Affairs at the Port of Bandar Abbas, who has reported that the crew members of our vessel Stena Impero are in 'good health' and that the tanker is at the nearby Bandar Bahonar anchorage," the company statement added.
The United Kingdom has called Iran's actions to seize its tanker as "dangerous" and "illegal."
The United States, France and Germany have condemned Iran's actions. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 18:15 IST

Odisha govt to check weight of school bags in state

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): The Odisha Government on Thursday decided to start inspection of schools to ensure implementation of the guidelines regarding the weight of school bags of the students of classes 1st to 10th.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 18:08 IST

Maharashtra: IMD issues 'red alert' for 7 districts

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued 'red alert' for Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Nasik, Pune, and Satara districts for August 3-4 and Mumbai for August 3.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 18:08 IST

Haryana CM ML Khattar to begin 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' from August 18

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): With the state slated to go to polls soon, the Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will begin his 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' from August 18. The aim of the yatra is to re-connect with the people and seek their blessings, just ahead of the polls.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 17:50 IST

Bill on EWS quota in J-K to be introduced in Rajya Sabha on Monday

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): The government is likely to introduce a Bill in Rajya Sabha on Monday for implementation of the 10 per cent Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 17:43 IST

BJP is organic entity, not assembled entity: Modi

New Delhi, Aug 3 (ANI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that "Team BJP is an organic entity, not an assembled entity" and that it is growing because of its ideology and not due to legacy of a family as he called upon party MPs to always keep alive the party worker in them.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 17:39 IST

Delhi police rescues child within 24 hours of his kidnapping...

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): In a commendable move, the police on Saturday rescued a 4.5-year-old child within 24 hours of his kidnapping from Sangam Vihar area here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 17:37 IST

Unnao rape survivor develops pneumonia, condition critical but...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): The Unnao rape victim is still being kept on the ventilator as she has developed pneumonia which is causing mild fever, the King George's Medical University hospital, where she has been admitted, on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 17:34 IST

J-K parties should come together to give message to Centre over...

Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said that all the political parties in Jammu and Kashmir should come together to give a message to the central government that they cannot tamper with the state's special position.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 17:25 IST

How security forces recovered US-made M-24 sniper rifle near...

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): After the intelligence agencies provided strong inputs about the possibility of an attack on Amarnath Yatra, the security forces took enhanced measures to foil any such attempt there.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 17:15 IST

Haryana: Three construction workers arrested from Hisar Cantonment

Hisar (Haryana) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Three suspected persons were apprehended on Friday by the Army and handed over to the police for questioning here after they were caught clicking pictures inside the Cantonment here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 17:12 IST

UP: FIR against Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, 3 others

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): An FIR has been registered against Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Azam Khan and three others after a man complained that he was allegedly threatened for not giving land to the Jauhar University during the varsity's construction here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 17:03 IST

Vijender Gupta moves HC over non-nomination of BJP MLAs in corporations

New Delhi (India), Aug 3 (ANI): BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta has filed a plea in the Delhi High Court seeking quashing of the state government's notification to nominate ruling party MLAs for a second consecutive time and the non-nomination of BJP MLAs in municipal

Read More
iocl