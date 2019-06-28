West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File Photo)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File Photo)

Meant for all: Mamata on dining rooms in Muslim-dominated schools

ANI | Updated: Jun 28, 2019 16:04 IST

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 28 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday clarified that the decision to construct dining hall in government schools with over 70 per cent students is "meant for all".
The comment from the chief minister came after the aforementioned decision sparked a fresh row.
"This was supposed to be for schools which don't have dining halls, where students have to eat outside. It is meant for all," Banerjee said.
In a letter to district education officer and district inspector of schools, the West Bengal Minority Affairs and Madrasah Education Department (MAMED) had sought a list of government-run schools with over 70 percent Muslim students for the construction of mid-day meal dining halls.
"The circular was worded in the manner to figure whether minority students are in greater numbers so that we could channelize Minority Welfare Department funds into this scheme," Banerjee said.
Senior BJP leaders condemned the TMC government's decision, with BJP National spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao calling it "minority appeasement politics" and West Bengal Party President Dilip Ghosh terming it a "purely political move".
"We are following the guidelines of the government of India. It's nothing more than a technical matter. The idea is to pool in funds from different departments so that the scheme can be effectively implemented. It is not supposed to divide students in any way," Banerjee added. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 17:24 IST

Goa: Rape accused asks police to lead him to toilet, they...

Panaji (Goa) [India], Jun 28 (ANI): A 30-year-old man from Tamil Nadu, who was held for allegedly raping a British woman in a south Goa village last year, escaped from police custody on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 17:19 IST

Sheila Dikshit dissolves all 280 Block Congress committees in Delhi

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Sheila Dikshit has dissolved all 280 block Congress committees in the national capital "with immediate effect."

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 16:52 IST

Jharkhand: Pregnant woman carried over 10 km on bike in absence...

Latehar (Jharkhand) [India], June 28 (ANI): An unconscious and profusely bleeding pregnant woman was brought to a community health centre (CHC) here on a motorcycle as the hospital did not send an ambulance to transport her, alleged her family members.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 16:44 IST

Kerala local body bypolls: LDF wins 22 seats, UDF gets 17

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Jun 28 (ANI): The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) on Friday won 22 seats in the bye-elections conducted recently to 44 local body seats in Kerala.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 16:43 IST

Nehru gave portion of Kashmir to Pak without taking Sardar Patel...

New Delhi [India], Jun 28 (ANI): Snapping back at the Congress for accusing the BJP for not taking people into confidence, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday claimed that the then prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru gave a portion of Kashmir to Pakistan without the consent of the then Home Ministe

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 16:41 IST

Mohan Markam replaces CM Bhupesh Baghel as Chhattisgarh Congress...

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday  appointed Mohan Markam as the president of Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 16:37 IST

Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill passed in Lok Sabha

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 16:36 IST

WB: Police seize six bombs in Hajinagar, one held

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], Jun 28 (ANI): As many as six bombs were seized on Friday from Hajinagar Nelson area here in North 24 Parganas district and one person was arrested in that connection, police said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 16:32 IST

Ahead of TN Assembly session, AIADMK MLAs hold meeting in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 28 (ANI): Ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly session, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MLAs on Friday held a meeting in the party headquarters here.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 16:23 IST

Congress leaders looking for their new president from South

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): As Rahul Gandhi is unwilling to continue as Congress president, the party leaders are narrowing down their search for a new president from south India, sources said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 16:21 IST

Partition on basis of religion was a historical mistake: Amit...

New Delhi (India), June 28 (ANI) In a scathing attack on Congress, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday that partition of India on the basis of religion was a mistake by then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 16:16 IST

Telangana: Four of a family commit suicide in Khammam

Khammam (Telangana) [India], Jun 28 (ANI): Four persons of a family allegedly committed suicide in Sriram Nagar colony of Khammam town on Thursday night.

Read More
iocl