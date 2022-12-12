Measles kills four-year-old girl in Mumbai, toll reaches 16

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 12 (ANI): A four-year-old girl died in Mumbai on Monday after contracting measles, taking the city's official death toll from the highly infectious disease to 16.

According to a statement issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the girl had an acute respiratory failure due to bronchopneumonia with measles.

According to sources, 67 new patients with measles were admitted to city hospitals on Monday while 55 were discharged on recovery.



According to official records, the city reported 25 cases of measles in 2020 and 9 in 2021.

"Reported measles cases are increasing. Mumbai-East is a high-risk area. A few other parts of Mumbai have also reported an increasing number of cases. A total of 22 outbreaks and nine deaths have been reported (in Mumbai)," BMC's executive health officer told ANI earlier.

Amid the rise in measles cases, BMC appealed to the general public to get their children vaccinated.

"In view of the measles outbreak in Mumbai, all the citizens are requested to vaccinate their children between 9 months and 5 years of age," read an official statement. (ANI)

