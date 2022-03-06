Measures being taken to bring back K'taka students stranded in Ukraine: CM Bommai

Hubballi (Karnataka) [India], March 6 (ANI): All measures are being taken to bring Karnataka students back home safely from Ukraine amid the Russian military operations, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday.

The Chief Minister was speaking to media persons after welcoming Chaitra Gangadhar, a medical student from Yaraguppi village of Kundagol taluk in Dharwad district who returned safely from Ukraine.

Bommai said, "There were four students from Dharwad in Ukraine. Of them, two have returned home safely and we are confident of bringing back the remaining two as well. We have received information about them crossing the Ukrainian border. About 200 students from Karnataka are stranded in Kharkiv and taking shelter in bunkers."



"The Indian Embassy is trying to bring them back. We are in touch with the Union External Affairs minister in this regard. PM Modi himself is monitoring the situation. A huge operation to airlift the students is on. It is being made possible due to the cordial relations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with various countries," he added.

As for getting the mortal remains of Naveen Gyanagoudar who died due to shelling in Ukraine, information is being obtained about the mortuary where his body has been kept. Efforts are on to bring his mortal remains with assistance from the Indian Embassy, Bommai said.

Replying to a question about the academic future of the medical students who have returned from Ukraine, Bommai said, "a suitable decision would be taken in consultation with the Union government." (ANI)

