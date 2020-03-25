Mecca-returned woman passes away in Karnataka, COVID-19 test results awaited

Chikkaballapur (Karnataka) [India], Mar 25 (ANI): An elderly woman, who had recently returned from Mecca and was home quarantined from March 15 in Chikkaballapur, passed away due to respiratory complications, Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu said on Wednesday.

The minister said that the 75-year-old woman died around 1 am on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. He also said that her COVID-19 test results are awaited.

"She was suffering from diabetes, chest pain and hip fracture. The cause of death will be confirmed after medical examination reports," Sriramulu stated.

As many as 41 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in Karnataka, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs.

The number of cases across India surged to 562 on Wednesday. (ANI)