Medal of excellence in investigation awarded to 96 police personnel

ANI | Updated: Aug 14, 2019 12:28 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Ninety-six police personnel, including 15 Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers, have been awarded the "Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation" this year.
"Among the personnel receiving these awards, 11 are from Maharashtra Police, 10 are from Uttar Pradesh Police, 9 are from Kerala Police, 8 are from Madhya Pradesh Police, 6 are from Delhi Police and Karnataka Police and the remaining from the other States/UT and Central Investigating Agencies," the press release of the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Tuesday.
The recipients include 13 women officers.
The award was instituted in 2018 with the objective of promoting high professional standards of investigation of crime and to recognise such excellence in investigation by officers.
Last year, 101 police personnel received the award. (ANI)

