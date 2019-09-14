'Medi-city' to come up in Jammu and Srinagar: Governor Satya Pal Malik

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday said that scores of hospitals across the country were willing to invest in the "medi-city" for which the Central government has finalised land in both Jammu and Srinagar.

"We have decided to have a 'medi-city' in both Jammu and Srinagar. We have finalised the land. A lot of best hospitals across the country are willing to invest in them. We will bring them here and operate the medi-city," said Malik at a public meeting here.

The governor said that Jammu and Kashmir is now directly connected to the national capital. "This is a golden opportunity. The situation is such that you can ask whatever from the central government. They have kept their hands open," he said.

Malik was speaking at the inaugural function of a government hospital in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.

The Governor also said that he had done more work than any ruling government in Jammu and Kashmir.

"In the eyes of the country, Governor is a person who plays golf and does nothing for public, he or she just rests during their governorship. But the amount of work that we've done in last one year, I don't think even an elected government does that much work."

On August 5, the Centre nullified provisions of Article 370, which gave special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir making it a Union Territory with legislature. (ANI)

