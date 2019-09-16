Media monitoring committee formed to examine paid-news ahead of Haryana polls

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 19:14 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday issued a notice to Bihar government over the alleged gang-rape of a former inmate of Muzaffarpur's shelter home in a moving car while observing that the girl has become the victim of "state's apathy."