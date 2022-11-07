Media must work keeping in mind people's aspirations, expectations: CM Bommai

Udupi (Karnataka) [India], November 7 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that the Manipal media has come forward to re-establish values through journalism and opined that the media must work by keeping in mind people's aspirations and expectations.

As per a release from Chief Minister's Office (CMO), he was speaking at the valedictory function of the achievers of century in the field of journalism organised as part of the golden jubilee celebrations of Udayavani. He further said, "The role of Indian newspapers during the freedom struggle was very great and many newspapers would come in the form of hand bills. The Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, used to convey his message through newspaper."



During that time, the role of the coastal region was great. The first newspaper of Karnataka was started in Mangaluru and this shows visionaries in this region. Sri TMA Pai started the Manipal press and created a revolution not only in Manipal but also across the country in the field of social, economic, academic and culture. Today, Manipal has grown very tall and it is a matter of pride, he said.

Bommai said Udayavani has grown as a voice of Karnataka and journalism is very important in democracy. If democracy is alive it is because of newspapers and visual media. The people are updated with minute to minute happenings around the globe through the media. "Politicians and newspapers have a great relationship as one cannot survive without another. Newspapers with political news are bland and politicians cannot think of a day without newspapers. Ours is like a husband and a wife relationship as each one is important".

Ministers V Sunil Kumar, S Angara, MLAs Raghupati Bhat, Manipal Media's Goutam Pai, Satish Pai, Sandhya Pai, and MAHE Pro-Chancellor H S Ballal and MGM College Principal Prof Lakshminarayana Karant were present on the occasion. (ANI)

