Media needs to introspect role if wrong perception being created, says Union Minister Anurag Thakur

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Media needs to introspect its role if wrong perception is being created, said Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday while inaugurating National Broadcasting Day celebrations at Akashvani Bhawan in New Delhi, said a press release by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The Minister sounded a cautious note to the media and said that if somewhere a wrong perception is getting created about private media with utterances of 'media trials', then we need to introspect about our functioning, added the statement.

Crediting the role of the two entities All India Radio and Doordarshan in delivering on the essence of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Minister said that when the education system since independence did not mention the role of many regional freedom fighters, AIR and Doordarshan curated information about over five hundred unsung heroes from the remotest corners of the country and presented it to the nation celebrating their contribution to the freedom struggle, as per the statement.



He added that today when people want to listen to unbiased news, they naturally tune in to All India Radio and Doordarshan news. That 92 per cent of the country's geography and over 99 per cent of people are covered by All India Radio is a commendable achievement, he said.

Speaking on the importance of Radio as a platform Thakur said that many Prime Ministers have come but none saw the value of Radio as Prime Minister Narendra Modi who made it a platform of choice for his monthly Mann Ki Baat, to connect directly with the people of the country.

Addressing the gathered audience, Thakur said that when some people surmised that Radio was going to have an existential crisis with the advent of Television and subsequently internet, radio identified its audience and not just maintained its relevance but also its credibility.

The Minister released promos of new serials on Doordarshan: Corporate Sarpanch: Beti Desh Ki, Jai Bharati, Suron ka Eklavya and Ye Dil Mange More as well as promo of Startup Champions 2.0. (ANI)

