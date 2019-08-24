Representative Image
Representative Image

Media persons aggressively handled by Srinagar police, Congress claims citing reports

ANI | Updated: Aug 24, 2019 19:30 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 24 (ANI): Citing reports that "media persons were aggressively handled by the Srinagar police", the Congress on Saturday said that the party condemned the "draconian measures against the media".
The Congress tweeted, "Reports are coming in of media persons being aggressively handled by the Srinagar police and blocked from meeting with Opposition leaders delegation. We strongly condemn these draconian measures against the media."
A delegation of parties including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was on Saturday not allowed to go out of Srinagar airport and was sent back to Delhi.
The delegation comprising opposition parties like Congress, CPI, DMK, RJD, TMC, NCP and JD(S) visited the city in Jammu and Kashmir to see the ground reality days after the Centre abrogated Article 370.
Senior leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad Congress, Anand Sharma, Sitaram Yechury, Sharad Yadav, Manoj Jha, Majeed Memon, Tiruchi Shiva and D Raja were the part of the delegation which left from Delhi for Srinagar earlier in the day.
Before leaving from Delhi airport, the leaders insisted that they were only going to assess the ground realities and not for creating any disturbance.
After not being allowed to visit Srinagar, the Congress tweeted, "If the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is "normal" as the government claims, why has the delegation of Opposition leaders led by Rahul Gandhi been sent back from Srinagar airport? What is the Modi govt trying to hide?"
After repealing of provisions of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, which granted it special status, several leaders in the Valley were put under house arrest as a precautionary measure by the Centre. The security was also heightened in the area after the Centre's decision to revoke Article 370.
Earlier this month, Parliament defanged the Article 370 also passed the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill 2019, reorganizing the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir with Assembly and Ladakh without legislature. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 19:37 IST

Country lost an intelligent politician, good orator: Raman Singh...

New Delhi [India] Aug 24 (ANI): Expressing grief over the demise of BJP stalwart Arun Jaitley, former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh on Saturday said that the country has lost an intelligent politician and a good orator.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 19:34 IST

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia pays tribute to Arun Jaitley

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday paid his tributes to the former finance minister Arun Jaitley, who passed away this morning.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 19:33 IST

Haryana govt to observe 2-day state mourning for Arun Jaitley

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Aug 24(ANI): Haryana Government on Wednesday announced a two-day state mourning in honour of former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who passed away today in New Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 19:32 IST

Kejriwal condoles Arun Jaitley's demise

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal condoled demise of former finance minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 19:27 IST

Puducherry: BJP extends support to AINRC for no-confidence...

Puducherry [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday extended its support to All India NR Congress for moving a no-confidence motion against Assembly speaker VP Sivakolunthu.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 19:25 IST

Delhi court grants 2-day transit remand of Mokama MLA to Bihar Police

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): A Delhi court on Saturday granted two-day transit remand of MLA, Anant Singh to Bihar Police in connection with the recovery of an AK-47 from his residence in Patna.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 19:24 IST

DMK chief condoles Jaitley's death, calls him an excellent orator

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): DMK chief M K Stalin on Saturday expressed his grief over the demise of former Finance Minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 19:20 IST

Uttarakhand: Multipurpose camp for locals following cloud burst

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India] Aug 24 (ANI): Uttarakhand District Administration has announced a multipurpose camp in Arakot for the locals on Sunday, after cloud burst and floods crippled the region.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 19:16 IST

Andhra Pradesh: BJP leaders pay homage to Arun Jaitley

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): The BJP state unit here organised a program to condole the demise of former finance minister and senior party leader Arun Jaitley on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 19:03 IST

Arun Jaitley's mortal remains brought home

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Mortal remains of former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was brought to his residence in South Delhi on Saturday from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where he passed away earlier today.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 18:56 IST

Brilliant people like Jaitley are rare to find in field of...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday condoled the demise of former Finance Minister and BJP leader Arun Jaitley. He said people like Jaitley are rare to find in the field of politics.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 18:51 IST

Will be challenge to follow Jaitley's ideals, diligence: Murli...

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Expressing condolences at the death of former finance minister Arun Jaitley, senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi on Saturday said that it will be a challenge for everyone to follow the ideals and diligence of the party stalwart.

Read More
iocl