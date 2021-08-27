Media reports of tension between Baghel, Singh Deo absolutely false, claims PL Punia

New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): Amid the apparent turmoil in Chhattisgarh Congress, senior leader and party's state in-charge PL Punia on Friday dismissed the reports of "tension" between Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and senior minister TS Singh Deo.

Addressing reporters here today after Baghel's meeting with Congress leadership, Punia also claimed the visit of Chhattisgarh MLAs to the national capital, which coincided with Chief Minister's visit, was "not a show of power".

"Media reports of tension between Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and senior minister TS Singh Deo, are absolutely false. They share good relations. They meet each other normally. Both of them respect each other a lot. Reports in the media are baseless," said the senior Congress leader.

Punia said the Chhattisgarh MLAs had him and party general secretary KC Venugopal. "Had they wanted to display a show of strength, they would have gone to Rahul Gandhi. They did nothing of that sort, they had not come here for that," Punia said

"It has nothing to do with Chief Minister's visit," he added.



When asked about the purpose of Baghel's second visit to the national capital within a day, Punia said, "Chief Minister wanted to brief Rahul Gandhi personally. He briefed him about ongoing schemes in the state, and Rahul Gandhi was impressed. Chief Minister requested him to come to the state and see it for himself. Accepting Chief Minister's invitation, he agreed to visit Chhattisgarh."

Earlier today, Baghel claimed that his government is "safe" in Chhattisgarh, and added that Rahul Gandhi has "gladly" accepted his invitation to visit the state and inspect various projects undertaken by his government.

Baghel met with Rahul Gandhi, for the second time this week. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also present at today's meet up. This came amid reports of a power tussle in the ruling Congress in Chattisgarh with political rival and minister in his government TS Singh Deo reportedly seeking the CM's post citing a power-sharing agreement after the party came to power in the 2018 assembly elections.

After the Baghel government completed two-and-a-half years in office in June the supporters of TS Singh Deo raised the issue of rotational chief ministership. Though Congress never talked about the two-and-a-half-year formula in Chhattisgarh, the supporters of Deo claim that this was promised.

Congress won the assembly polls held in December 2018 with a thumping majority. Then, the state Congress president Bhupesh Baghel was made the chief minister. TS Singh Deo was the head of the manifesto committee in the election. Supporters of both Baghel and TS have claimed that the party's victory was due to their leaders. (ANI)

