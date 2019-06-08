Union Minister Prakash Javadekar speaking to reporters on Saturday. Photo/ANI
Media role in propogating Yoga will be recognised this year: Prakash Javadeka

ANI | Updated: Jun 08, 2019 16:26 IST

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI):Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the main International Yoga Day in Ranchi on June 21, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Saturday.
"He (PM Modi) himself made an announcement that he would be in Ranchi on June 21. The schedule of other ministers will be announced accordingly", he said.
India and countries around the globe will celebrate International Yoga Day on June 21.
Around 30,000 people are expected to participate in the main event which is scheduled to be held in Ranchi.
Javadekar said that this year the International Yoga Day will be held on a grander scale and added the role of media in propagating a healthy lifestyle will be better utilised.
"This year we will be celebrating International Yoga Day on a larger scale. Media also plays an important role in propagating Yoga and healthy life, so we have decided to recognise the media campaigns this year."
"From June 10 to 25 whichever TV channels, newspaper and radio will propagate yoga, and healthy living will be awarded 'Antrarashtriya Yoga Diwas Media Samman' in July. The winner will be decided by a jury of 6 members on June 26. All 22 Indian languages media are welcome to participate," he said.
Hoping for a positive response from the media fraternity, Javadekar added, "I am sure all media houses will join this campaign which we are going to celebrate. We, as the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, will provide all the required assistance to media."
The first International Day of Yoga was observed all over the world on June 21, 2015. On this day more than 30,000 people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, performed yoga asanas at Rajpath in New Delhi. (ANI)

