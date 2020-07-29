Medical bed isolation system 'Aashray' launched to combat COVID-19

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Amid the rising cases of coronavirus, a Pune deemed to be University has developed 'Aashray', a medical bed isolation system to combat COVID-19 by preventing or minimising the spread of the virus.

This medical bed isolation system developed by Defence Institute of Advanced Technology, (DIAT) is a low cost, reusable solution to maintain proper isolation of COVID-19 patients by creating a suction or negative pressure near exhale, further filtering and disinfecting the aerosol.

The bed isolation system envelopes are made up of specialised material and manufacturing process with transparent and translucent supported on medical grade materials structure. The product is modular and portable in design and can be suitable for different requirements such as institutional, hospitals and home/individual quarantine. The envelope is reusable as it is antibacterial-antifungal and can be sanitised, as per the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Each envelope is capable of housing one set of bed, table and chair along with some walking space. The width of the envelope can be adjusted as per the availability of space. The envelope is opaque up to 3-feet from bottom to maintain the privacy of the patient.

As per prototype manufacturer, the cost of the setup for a unit of 10 beds is Rs 1 lakh approximately and for home, the quarantine will be around Rs 15,000 for a single bed, it added. (ANI)

