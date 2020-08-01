Medical college provides special dessert to COVID-19 patients in Meerut

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Lala Lajpat Rai Medical College on Saturday provided special dessert to COVID-19 patients on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha in the Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking to ANI, Dr S K Garg, Principal, Lala Lajpat Rai Medical College, Meerut said, "We have total 88 COVID-19 patients and today on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha (Bakr-id), we have provided special food to them. In which we made specially available kheer for the patients."

He said that the patients will be provided the same dessert on Raksha Bandhan.

"We will also make kheer available on Raksha Bandhan for the patients," added Garg.

Eid al-Adha or Bakr-id, also known as "Sacrifice Feast" is marked by sacrificing an animal, usually a sheep or a goat to prove their devotion and love for god. After the sacrifice, devotees distribute the offering to family, friends, neighbours and especially to the poor and the needy.

A total of 51,354 people have been discharged after recovering from COVID-19. The death toll is at 1,677, Uttar Pradesh Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad said. (ANI)

