Medical colleges to be opened in 3 more districts of Haryana: Anil Vij

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Feb 10 (ANI): Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Monday announced that medical colleges will be opened in three districts across the state, with a budget of about Rs 1000 crore.

These colleges will be established in Yamunanagar, Kaithal, and Sirsa districts.

Vij said that including these new medical colleges, the number of medical colleges that have been opened during the tenure of the BJP government in the state will increase to 13.

He also said that the construction work of the medical colleges will be initiated soon.

"The approval has been given by the Centre and state government regarding the same. Over Rs. 325 crore will be spent on each of these medical colleges, in collaboration with the central government. The state government has been making efforts to activate the working of these medical colleges by 2023", he said.

The Health Minister informed that the construction work of the Government Medical Colleges which was approved by his government during their last tenure is under process and these four government colleges include Government Medical College and Hospital, Koriyawas, Mahendragarh, Government Medical Colleges and Hospital in Jind, Government Medical College and Hospital in Gurugram by Shree Sheetla Mata Devi Shrine Board and Government Medical College in Bhiwani.

Vij outlined that his government has started six other medical colleges during the last five years. (ANI)

