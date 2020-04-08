Medical Director of GTB Hospital in Delhi urges HoDs to follow principles of management to combat COVID-19

New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): The Medical Director of Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital in the national capital has directed the head of departments to pay attention to certain general principles of management to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The prevailing health emergency warrants not only action on various advises and orders of GNCTD as well as Government of India but also requisite attention to general principles of management to overcome this global pandemic," the letter said.

"In view of COVID-19 pandemic, my request to all the citizens is to pay attention to the six Ts - Think smartly, Triage, Timely Testing, Team Work, Teach and Train the Healthcare staff and Tell if one happens to come in contact with a positive case," Medical Director Dr Sunil Kumar said in a release.

"Special emphasis is required on team-work and training of manpower," he added.

India's tally of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 5,194, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday. 4,643 are active cases while 401 have been cured or discharged and one has migrated. The death toll stands at 149. (ANI)

