Medical, health and police department employees to get full salary with additional incentives: CM KCR

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Apr 2 (ANI): Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has decided to pay an additional incentive along with full month salaries to medical & healthcare professionals and police personnel in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Minister KC Rao will announce the incentive in a couple of days considering their selfless service in checking the spread of coronavirus in the State.

A decision to this effect taken by the CM at a review meeting held here at Pragathi Bhavan on Wednesday.

Medical and Health Minister Sri Etela Rajender, Chief Secretary Sri Somesh Kumar, DGP Sri Mahender Reddy, Finance Secretary Sri Ramakrishna attended the meeting. (ANI)

