Medical student at Kasturba Hospital tests positive for COVID-19, condition stable

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): A first-year post-graduation female student from Kasturba Hospital, who has tested positive for COVID-19, is currently stable and kept under home quarantine, an official confirmed on Wednesday.

In a statement Ira Singhal, Director Publicity and Information of New Delhi Municipal Council, said the student was tested for the virus at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital here and her report came last night in which she was detected positive.

Her primary contacts -- 7 doctors and 4 nurses -- are also kept in home quarantine for now. They will be tested soon and the duration of their quarantine will depend on test reports, Singhal said.

The student had gone home on April 24 as soon as she developed symptoms of COVID-19. However, she is presently asymptomatic. None of her primary contacts is symptomatic. "Their condition is being monitored carefully," she said.

In view of one positive COVID-19 case, sanitisation is being done in all the required areas in Kasturba Hospital. (ANI)

