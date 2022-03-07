Medical student from Indore studying in Ukraine returns home, thanks Centre for evacuation

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 7 (ANI): An Indian student studying in Ukraine's International Black Sea University reached Indore on Sunday evening and thanked the Central government for safely evacuating from the conflict-hit country.

The student, Harsh, who is studying MBBS at the University situated in Mykolaiv city, reached his hometown Mayur Nagar town and was welcomed by neighbours, who garlanded him.



Pragati Mandloi, Harsh's mother, said, "I am very happy today. I thank the Central government and PM Narendra Modi. After the war broke out in Ukraine, my family members and I were depressed. I am proud that I am an Indian citizen."

Harsh said, "I am a fourth-year MBBS student. On March 1, we arranged a bus and reached Moldova. From there, the Indian Embassy took us to Romania. It was very difficult to reach Moldova. We had to wait for 6 hours at the Ukraine border. Now, I am worried about further studies. It seems like it will be difficult to continue our studies in a war-torn country. My father is a photographer and he had borrowed a loan for my education. I request the Indian authorities to allow us to continue our study in India itself."

India has launched Operation Ganga to evacuate Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine. The Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday said that around 13,300 people returned to India from Ukraine so far by 63 flights under Operation Ganga. (ANI)

