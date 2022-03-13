Medical students, shop owners clash in Bihar, at least 10 injured

Darbhanga (Bihar) [India], March 13 (ANI): Several chemist shops were put on fire by a group of medical students of Darbhanga Medical College in Bihar on Friday.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Krishna Kumar said, "On Friday night, after an argument between a student of Darbhanga Medical College and the shopkeeper at the chemist, a group of students set several chemist shops on fire."

The fire at the chemist shops was so terrible that the whole sky turned red and a gas cylinder exploded that the entire area was shaken with the explosion, added Kumar.

On receiving information, the fire brigade reached the spot and started dousing the fire and four personnel have been injured during the incident.

SDPO further added, "When the neighbouring locals opposed the act of medical students, the students started pelting stones at the people, which turned into heavy stone pelting from both the sides."



According to the people present at the spot, during the fight, the sound of firing and bombs was also heard.

After the incident, on Saturday morning, the drug dealers' union protested and started demanding the arrest of the accused by jamming the hospital road. One of the protesting agitators said, "It is clearly visible in the CCTV footage that a medical student came to the shop and demanded drugs. The shopkeeper denied giving the same after which an argument started between both the parties. The student then called his friends and they start beating the shopkeeper."

Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) Principal Kripanath Mishra said, "Due to fear, the doctors had fled from the emergency services during Friday night, but the emergency service has been restored from Saturday morning. We are going to have a meeting and it will be decided whether the hostel will remain operational or closed in future."

The SDPO further said that half a dozen police personnel have been injured in this entire incident. The DMCH complex has been converted into a cantonment and police have been stationed everywhere and full security is being provided to the doctors.



The Darbhanga drug dealers' union has been sitting in protest since Saturday morning demanding the arrest of all the accused. (ANI)