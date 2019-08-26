Medicines worth Rs 32 cr supplied to Kashmir between July 20 and Aug 23

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday said that medicines worth Rs 32 crore were supplied to Kashmir valley between July 20 and August 23.

"The medicines include a wide range of drugs from all categories including antibiotics, anti-diabetic, proton pump inhibitors, anti-hypertensives, antacids, NSAIDs, anticancer drugs, cardiovascular drugs, anti-tuberculars, anti-depressants, psychotropics among other life-saving drugs," an official release said.

"The Deputy Drugs Controller informed that special efforts are being made to ensure and facilitate the timely supply of medicines, which require specialized storage conditions to authorised stockists and stakeholders in the Kashmir valley," read the release.

"It is notable that a number of stockists and distributors based in Kashmir procure different categories of medicines as per their needs and requirements directly from manufacturers, super-stockists and distributors based outside J&K. The figure given above excludes that," it said.

The field functionaries of Drugs Control Organisation Kashmir and the Project Coordinator, Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadi Yojana, have informed that all outlets of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadi are fully operational at different locations in Srinagar and have sufficient stocks of all categories of drugs.

"In addition to this, there are around 40 outlets operational under the PMJAY scheme in the Kashmir division catering to those in need," read the release. (ANI)

