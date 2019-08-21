Medium-intensity quake hits Nicobar Islands region

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter Scale struck Nicobar islands region on Wednesday afternoon.

The quake took place at around 2:49 pm and had a depth of 10km, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

No casualties, injuries or damage to property has been reported so far.

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands region is prone to earthquakes. (ANI)

