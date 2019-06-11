Meenakshi Lekhi protests against water shortage in Delhi

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi along with party workers held a protest on Tuesday outside the Delhi Jal Board in RK Puram against the worsening water situation in the city.

Speaking about the inaccessibility of clean water, Lekhi said, "Either the water is inaccessible or it is dirty. Whenever the water quality is fine, we see sewer water getting mixed in it. In areas like Anand Prabhat, South Extension and my residence in Greater Kailash the situation is worsening."

Taking a jibe at the AAP government's policy of free metro ride for women, she said, "The policy is of no use to women as they won't be able to get to their respective jobs on time because the water supply is delayed every day."

A few city residents who joined in the protest also complained about the water shortage. "The government is not fulfilling the promises it made. We are so worried, our children don't have water to drink or bathe. We are daily wage labourers and our jobs are very unpredictable," said a senior citizen.

Raising slogans against the Chief Minister, a BJP worker said, "We must root out the Kejriwal government in the upcoming elections. The responsibility of the same lies on the shoulders of the people of Delhi."

Lekhi further said, "Being a Member of Parliament, I have handed over Rs 900 crore to the Delhi Jal Board. The CM is answerable to our questions. Most of the water cleaning equipment installed is not functional. One must also ask what have they done to end tanker mafia. No instructions have been passed yet for cleaning the Yamuna. The pipelines have either not been installed or there is no change of pipeline wherever sewer water is getting mixed." (ANI)

