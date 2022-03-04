Meenakshi Lekhi welcomes 219 students studying in Ukraine at Delhi airport

New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi and Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar welcomed 219 students stranded in Ukraine at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport on Friday.

IndiGo flight 9614 was flown to Romania and brought back to the country as part of the Operation Ganga initiative.



Lekhi said, "The Central government is dedicated to bringing back all the citizens stranded in Ukraine. We are in touch with all nations in and around Ukraine and they are helping to evacuate our citizens and students."

She further requested parents of the students stranded in Ukraine, to keep patience and assured that the government will safely evacuate all the students.

Lekhi said, "So far, over 9,000 students have returned to the country from the war-torn country." (ANI)

