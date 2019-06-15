Meerut: Fire breaks out at pesticide factory, cooling operations underway

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh)[India], Jun 15 (AIN): A massive fire broke out at a pesticide factory here, officials said on Saturday.

"A massive fire broke out at a pesticide factory and spread to the adjacent factory in Mokampur area," officials said.

Nine fire tenders are present at the spot and fire fighting operations are underway.

So far, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)

