Meerut: Former cricketer Praveen Kumar denies hitting neighbour, claims he was thrashed

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 15 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Praveen Kumar on Sunday said that he did not thrash anyone yesterday and on the contrary, his neighbour who is claiming to be a victim had hit him.

"I was an international cricketer. I have two kids - a daughter and a son. I have never killed an ant then why would I beat a boy. The boy and his father Deepak Sharma who is my neighbour thrashed me up when I alighted from my car last evening nearby my home," Praveen Kumar told ANI here.

Earlier yesterday, Praveen Kumar's neighbour Deepak Sharma alleged that Praveen Kumar, who was in an inebriated condition, thrashed him and pushed his seven-year-old son in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut.

After intervening into the matter, Superintendent of Police (SP) Akhilesh Narayan said, "Both of them are neighbours and they have informed the police about the incident. We are investigating the matter based on their statements. Further action will be taken accordingly. The medical procedure has also been done."

However, the victim Deepak Sharma further claimed that the police refused to register his complaint and told him to approach the higher authorities as the case is related to an international cricketer. (ANI)

