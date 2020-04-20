Meerut hospital tenders apology over controversial advertisement

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 20 (ANI): The Velantis Cancer Hospital in Meerut, which had earlier issued an advertisement in a newspaper stating that patients from a community and their caretakers must test negative for COVID-19 before undergoing treatment at the medical facility, has now tendered an apology for the same.

"The advertisement was an appeal to all the people to follow the government guidelines so that everyone stays safe. It has nothing to do with religion. We apologise as some word hurt people's sentiments. The hospital never intended to hurt anyone's sentiments," said Dr Amit Jain, Velantis Cancer Hospital.

Meanwhile, Meerut SSP Ajay Kumar Sahni said, "We have registered a case. We are taking action as per the evidence available."

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Uttar Pradesh has 1,084 COVID-19 cases, including 108 cured/discharged/migrated and 17 deaths. (ANI)

