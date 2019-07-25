Meerut: One arrested for inflammatory social media posts

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 25 (ANI): One person was arrested on Thursday for allegedly posting inflammatory content on social media in the Incholi police station area here.

According to Meerut police, the accused, Fayaz Ahmed had posted inflammatory content on social media against the Prime Minister. Many organisations in the area had registered their objections against Ahmed.

A case against the accused has been registered under the Information Technology Act, 2000 and section 124 A of Indian Penal Code.

"A case against the individual has been registered under IT act and (IPC) section 124A which includes activities against the government but we can only take action under 124A after due approval from the government," said Meerut Superintendent of Police (Rural), Avinash Pandey.

"Therefore, the accused has been sent to jail under the IT Act and the request for permission to take action under section 124A has been sent to the government." SP Pandey further added.

According to the police, the accused has a criminal history. (ANI)

