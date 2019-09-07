Meerut: Policemen fined for breaking traffic rules

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): In an ongoing drive by Meerut police to curb traffic violations, as many as 700 offenders including about 100 from policemen were fined for breaking traffic-rules in last twenty-four hours.

According to Meerut police, 30 teams were engaged in the checking drive across the district and penalised around 700 traffic violators during the 24 hour period.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ajay Sahni said that the drive has been launched without any discrimination between general public or police personnel as the rules are the same for everyone.

"We had received several complaints about police personnel violating the traffic rules. Acting on the complaints, I launched a checking drive right in front of my office. Many of the department's personnel were fined for violating traffic rules in this drive. Rules are the same for everyone and all have to follow them," the SSP said. (ANI)

