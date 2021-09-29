Meerut reports 33 new Dengue cases

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 29 (ANI): Meerut on Tuesday reported 33 new Dengue cases, informed Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Akhilesh Mohan.



While speaking to ANI, Akhilesh Mohan said, "33 new cases of Dengue have been reported in Meerut. With this, the active cases rise to 158. There are 70 patients who are hospitalised and 88 are being treated at home. A total of 249 patients have been recovered so far. A door-to-door survey is being conducted by the health department to create awareness among the masses to combat Dengue," said Mohan.



Urging the people to remain cautious, the health department asked the masses to cooperate with the measures undertaken by the department to control Dengue and other related diseases. (ANI)

