Meerut: STF seizes 235 kg Ganja, two held

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 13(ANI): UP Police Special Task Force (STF) arrested two persons with a drug consignment worth Rs 50 lakhs in Sarurpur area on Saturday.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (STF), the two accused were carrying 235 kilograms of Ganja">Ganja in their truck.

The truck was coming from Visakhapatnam and the accused were planning to sell the drugs in Western UP, SSP added.

Ganja">Ganja is a narcotic substance prepared from Cannabis plant and its production and sale is banned under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. (ANI)

