Meerut: STF seizes 235 kg marijuana, 2 held

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): As much as 235 kgs of marijuana worth Rs 50 lakh were seized and two drug peddlers were nabbed by a Special Task Force (STF) here on Saturday.

According to the police, the smugglers were nabbed from Sarurpur police station limits in the state.

Further investigation in this regard is underway. (ANI)

